Updates from Visit Central Oregon

2021 Central Oregon Travel Impacts

Tourism continues to be the single largest industry in Central Oregon, and is an equally powerful driver for Central Oregon’s economic diversification, new business recruitment and overall quality of life. Visit Central Oregon extrapolates regional data from research reports prepared by Dean Runyan Associates (Oregon Travel Impacts — May 2022) for the Oregon Tourism Commission, which describes the direct economic impacts of travel to and through the State of Oregon and each of its 36 counties. In 2021:

Central Oregon welcomed more than 3.97 million overnight visitors annually

annually Total direct tourism economic impacts in Central Oregon was just over $1.41 billion

Employment directly generated by travel spending in Central Oregon was 9,250 jobs, up 10.6 percent from 2020.

June 2022 Lodging Occupancy & ADR

June 2022 Regional Lodging Occupancy and Average Daily Rate (ADR) reports are now available online.

Dark Sky Toolkit

Central Oregon has an abundance of dark skies and is home to Oregon’s first International Dark-Sky Place at Sunriver, and Oregon’s first International Dark Sky Park at Prineville Reservoir State Park. Use Travel Oregon’s Dark Sky Tourism Toolkit as your guide to all things dark skies — and how to develop night sky tourism experiences in your destination.

