USDA Forest Service Offers Fee-Free Access on June 14 & June 19

The USDA Forest Service will waive recreation fees at most day-use sites across national forests in Oregon and Washington on Saturday, June 14 and Thursday, June 19 in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day and the Juneteenth holiday.

The fee waiver applies to day-use fees at trailheads, picnic areas, visitor centers and other recreation sites across the region’s 17 national forests and grasslands. Other fees such as those for camping, cabin rentals or special permits will remain in effect.

The Forest Service encourages everyone to take advantage of these fee-free opportunities to experience the great outdoors. Getting outside is a way to connect with nature, exercise, spend quality time with loved ones and make memories.

National Fee Free Days aim to connect Americans with the great outdoors and inspire them to lead healthy, active lifestyles. By waiving fees, the Forest Service hopes to encourage the public to take advantage of the many recreational opportunities available on their national forests.

The fee-free days offered in June are in addition to several other no-fee days offered by the Forest Service. The remaining fee-free observances for 2025 are National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day.

In alignment with the Forest Service’s commitment to environmental stewardship, visitors are urged to adhere to Leave No Trace principles during their outdoor adventures. By respecting the environment and minimizing our impact, we can collectively preserve the natural beauty of these remarkable landscapes for future generations.

For more information about the Pacific Northwest Region please visit: fs.usda.gov/r6

For more news and information about National Forests in the Pacific Northwest, visit our news page at: fs.usda.gov/news/r6/news-events.

