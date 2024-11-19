USDA Forest Service to Host Public Webinars on Northwest Forest Plan Draft Environmental Impact Statement

The USDA Forest Service invites the public to participate in informational webinars about the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for an amendment to land management plans within the Northwest Forest Plan (NWFP) area. The DEIS proposes solutions to address critical challenges such as wildfire resilience, economic sustainability, and climate change across 19.4 million acres of federally managed forests in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington.

The webinars will provide:

An introduction to the Northwest Forest Plan.

An overview of the proposed amendment to land management plans.

Key details about the proposed action and alternatives outlined in the DEIS.

Information on how to engage during the 120-day public comment period.

Webinar Schedule:

“The Northwest Forest Plan has guided forest management in the region for nearly 30 years. This amendment reflects new science, changing conditions, and the need to build resilience against wildfire threats,” said Jacque Buchanan, regional forester for the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region.

The draft EIS proposes measures to improve wildfire resilience, promote economic opportunities, support tribal collaboration, and ensure sustainable forest stewardship. The Forest Service is seeking public input on the DEIS to help shape the final plan, anticipated in 2025.

Comments on the DEIS can be submitted until March 17, 2025 on the Public Comment Portal. To view the DEIS and learn more about the proposed amendment, visit the Project Page.

