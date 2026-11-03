USDA Invests $351,880 to Expand Oregon Meat Processing Capacity, Strengthen Competition and Support Ranchers

Recently, Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins announced that processors in 40 states would receive $57 million through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), this includes $351,880 for Crystal Creek Meats, Inc. in Oregon to expand its capacity and create new and better markets.

“Under President Trump, this administration is delivering for the men and women who feed our nation. Now that these funds are moving, ranchers will have more options close to home, more competition will return to the market, and more of the value of American-raised beef will stay in rural communities,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “A strong, independent processing sector is essential to our food security, and these Kansas processors build the resilient supply chain this country needs.”

“Investing in Oregon’s meat processing capacity is an investment in the future of our rural communities,” said USDA Rural Development Oregon State Director Jim Carmack. “By expanding opportunities for independent processors, we are strengthening local supply chains, creating jobs, and providing Oregon’s ranchers and livestock producers with more competitive options to bring their products to market. This investment not only supports the growth of small businesses but also helps ensure that more economic benefits of Oregon agriculture remain right here in our rural communities.”

Crystal Creek Meats, Inc. in Roseburg will receive a $351,880 grant to increase its services to local livestock producers by bringing all further processing in-house. This expansion will broaden product offerings, increase efficiency, improve quality control, and create new market opportunities.

MPPEP is managed by USDA Rural Development’s Rural Business-Cooperative Services and provides grants to help eligible independent processors expand their capacity. USDA Rural Development designed the program to encourage competition and sustainable growth in the United States meat processing sector and improve supply chain resiliency.

USDA has awarded more than $200 million to independent businesses under the MPPEP program. These projects have created thousands of jobs across the country. Learn more about USDA’s investments to strengthen the meat and poultry supply chain at usda.gov/meat.

For more information on USDA Rural Development investments in rural America, visit the Rural Data Gateway. The Rural Data Gateway is an online tool that strengthens USDA Rural Development partnerships with rural people, entrepreneurs, government officials and Congress by making Rural Development’s investment data accessible to the public. For more information about USDA Rural Development programs, visit www.rd.usda.gov.