USDA Invests in Seven Projects to Boost Rural Oregon Agriculture & Business

USDA Rural Development Oregon State Director Jim Carmack recently announced USDA is investing $532,000 in seven organizations supporting agriculture and small businesses development in rural Oregon. “Oregon’s cities and towns have great plans for their futures,” Carmack said. “These investments in many ways represent the start of big things to come and we are proud to have a part in encouraging overall economic vibrance throughout rural Oregon.”

The awards, made through the Rural Business Development Grant Program (RBDG), will help small businesses with strategic planning and technical assistance to establish or grow important economic industries in rural Oregon.

Columbia County Economic Team is receiving $81,510 to launch a new effort to encourage economic diversity in Columbia County. This project includes sector-specific advising for more than 75 businesses and training events, cohort-based programs, and additional support for business and industry in Columbia County.

In Lake County, Community Solutions Innovators is receiving $35,000 to create a strategic plan for the county to encourage economic growth by promoting collaboration and resource sharing among neighbor communities. Lake County has recently undertaken a comprehensive planning process to build a resilient economy and encourage community well-being.

The County of Malheur will use a $75,000 grant to provide technical assistance to local farming and ranch sectors, transportation, and biobased manufacturing companies to create new jobs by stimulating and accelerating rural economic development in the Nyssa area. The project will work with regional businesses that make or supply cow manure, bulk transportation and logistics to increase their ability to provide those goods, services, and human resources to technology companies that produce energy, and other products.

Oregon Agricultural Trust, Inc., in Salem is receiving a $25,490 grant to provide targeted business support to Oregon’s small farmers and ranchers with training and technical assistance throughout Douglas, Harney, Malheur, Gilliam, Grant, and Wasco counties. Through workshops and personalized one-on-one counseling, participants will gain skills and guidance to strengthen and grow their operations.

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District in The Dalles will use a grant award of $30,000 to support small and emerging businesses in its rural region through technical assistance, networking, access to funding and mentors throughout Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties.

CCD Business Development Corp in Roseburg, Oregon, is receiving $35,000 in grant to help 15 small businesses. CCD Business Development Corp helps these businesses access communication networks, identify financial resources, and provides business acumen and technical training support throughout Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties.

Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will use a $250,000 grant to develop a feasibility study, business plan, and design for a meat processing facility. This project will help complete the early planning stages for a USDA certified meat processing facility to be built within the Tribe’s historic territory.

The RBDG program is administered locally by USDA Rural Development staff in Oregon. If you have questions related to this funding or eligibility, please find contact information online.

