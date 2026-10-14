USDA Rural Development Invests Over $500K to Boost Value-Added Agriculture in Rural Oregon Work

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oregon State Director Jim Carmack announced that the agency is awarding $509,780 to producers in rural Oregon to develop value-added agricultural products, expand sales and capacity, and achieve strategic goals.

“Under Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ direction, USDA is offering Oregon producers encouragement to add value to their operations,” Carmack said. “The grants we’re announcing today help small businesses grow, try new things, and reach more customers. It’s exciting to see these projects move forward and bring more economic activity into our rural communities.”

The following projects are receiving funding through USDA Rural Development’s Value-Added Producer Grant Program (VAPG):

Springboard Forestry LLC in Washington County will use a $49,800 grant as working capital funds to expand sawmill capacity and wood utilization through the manufacturing and sale of a charred wood-cladding product in Timber, Oregon.

TMK Farm, LLC in Klamath Falls is receiving a $200,000 grant as working capital to expand sales of Angus beef, smoked meats, and sausages to new wholesale, retail, and direct customers.

Oregon Flax Co in Aurora, Marion County, will use a $185,000 grant to achieve processing, logistical, buyer outreach, and marketing goals that will expand sales of Oregon-grown linen fiber and flax co-products.

Summers Funner LLC in Beaverton, Washington County, will use $49,980 in grant to expand production and sales of sparkling grape juice in new retail and hospitality markets.

Champoeg Creek Farm LLC in St. Paul, Marion County, is receiving a $25,000 grant to develop a business plan for expanding its value-added poultry products made from chicken, goose, and duck.

“VAPG awardees match federal dollars with their own investment, showing they’re fully committed to growing their businesses and strengthening rural Oregon,” said USDA Rural Development Oregon Deputy State Director Mandie Cole. “This shared commitment is what turns good ideas into lasting economic opportunity.”

USDA Rural Development invests in rural America with programs to promote rural prosperity. These programs expand access to high-speed internet, electricity, and infrastructure, and support economic growth, healthcare, education, housing and other community essentials. Discover more investment details and historical data in the Rural Data Gateway and learn more about the agency at www.rd.usda.gov/or.