USDA Supports Oregon Entrepreneurs with Technical Assistance Grant to Regional Accelerator Innovation Network

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oregon State Director Jim Carmack today announced that the agency is awarding a $99,942 grant to Regional Accelerator Innovation Network (RAIN) to support rural entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs are really what keep rural economies moving forward,” said Carmack. “By backing RAIN’s work and its far-reaching network and methods, USDA is investing in rural Oregonians who build ideas into businesses that strengthen their communities.”

RAIN partners with local leaders and organizations to train rural entrepreneurs and connect them with resources, strengthen essential business skills, and successfully start or expand businesses. With this funding, RAIN will provide technical assistance to entrepreneurs in rural Linn, Benton, Lincoln and Lane counties. They will offer three sector specific accelerator programs and will provide one on one coaching and resource navigation to entrepreneurs.

The funding is provided through USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant Program and received economic development priority through the Strategic Economic and Community Development (SECD) set-aside. SECD bolsters USDA Rural Development program funds by supporting projects that promote and implement strategic community investment plans. The RBDG program supports targeted technical assistance, training, and other activities that promote the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses in rural areas.

“RAIN’s approach brings together partners across multiple sectors and communities, which is exactly what SECD funding is designed to support,” said USDA Rural Development Oregon business programs director Mandie Cole. “This project helps rural entrepreneurs gain the tools they need to grow, while strengthening collaboration across areas to build a more resilient rural economy.”

For more information on USDA Rural Development investments in rural America, visit the Rural Data Gateway. The Rural Data Gateway is an online tool that strengthens USDA Rural Development partnerships with rural people, entrepreneurs, government officials and Congress by making agency investment data accessible to the public.

https://www.rd.usda.gov/rural-data-gateway