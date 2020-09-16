Use a Top Recruitment Agency to Strengthen Your Sales Team

Your sales team is the lifeblood of your business. They help you build a relationship with leads and convert them into customers, increasing your revenue and strengthening your client base.

An effective sales team can also vastly improve customer retention. According to an analysis by Bain & Company, in partnership with Earl Sasser of Harvard Business School, this can have a big impact on your profitability. A mere 5% increase in customer retention rates can bolster profits anywhere from 25% to 95%. As many businesses can attest, customer retention is also cheaper than customer acquisition.

If you are interested in strengthening your sales team, then like many organizations, your company may be wondering whether to use internal recruitment resources or to outsource the task to one of the top sales recruitment agencies in the world. Here are some advantages of using the services of an excellent sales recruitment agency to strengthen your sales team:

It’s Faster:

The most immediate advantage of using a sales recruitment agency is that your organization can fill its open positions rapidly. While your internal recruitment team may need a lot of time to go through applications before finally hiring a candidate, a good sales recruitment agency may already have dozens of candidates ready in its large talent pool to take your organization to the next level. These candidates are already trained and vetted, saving you valuable time.

It’s Cost-Effective in the Long Run:

Many organizations choose to recruit candidates for their sales team through their HR Department rather than a recruitment agency to avoid paying agency fees. However, these costs are only higher in the short-term. In the long run, it’s usually more cost-effective to use a good sales recruitment agency.

HR departments can be busy and may have to divert resources from other tasks to advertise for and interview candidates. Because they don’t have the experience or the expertise of an agency that specializes in hiring candidates, an internal hiring team can waste funds on unproven recruitment channels and methods.

Meanwhile, a good sales recruitment agency has the modern expertise to hire the best sales candidates. As your company has grown, your sales needs may have changed. Hiring a sales team to suit these requirements may require more in-depth interviews that your in-house recruitment team may be unfamiliar with.

Your expenses can only increase if your internal team hires a candidate who isn’t a good match with your organization. Let’s start with the opportunity cost of not picking the right candidate. An ineffective member of your sales team will mean lost revenue at best and broken business relationships at worst. Replacing a bad hire in your sales team can only pile on the expenses as you restart the hiring process.

On the other hand, an excellent hire in partnership with a good sales recruitment agency will increase your profitability in multiple ways. While the upfront costs associated with using an agency can be higher, overall, it’s the right choice for any organization interested in taking its sales force to the next level.