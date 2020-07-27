Using Social Media to Support Business Continuity: Best Practices

The business world of today is full of various threats. From fires and floods, through robberies, to cyber-attacks and stolen data, there are so many risks that you can’t tell what will happen to your company.

That’s why most businesses create plans for recovery and prevention of any potential threats. Those plans are part of business continuity planning (BCP) that involves all the potential risks and ways of dealing with them.

Various things support business continuity, but in the last few years, many companies have started using social media as a part of their BCP. And since it’s still a new trend that’s likely to develop even further in the future, it’s a good idea to know a thing or two about how it works.

Below you’ll find how using social media can support your business continuity and what are the best practices.

What is BCP?

Let’s start with the basics. To fully understand how the use of social media can support your business continuity, you need to precisely know what BCP means , and what are other ways of supporting it.

As mentioned before, business continuity planning is the process of creating a means of prevention and recovery from any threats that can occur to the company. As every plan, BCP is created in advance and involves input from personnel and stakeholders.

The business continuity plan defines risks, implements safeguards, tests safety procedures, and reviews the whole process. BCP is a part of a risk management strategy and involves many various practices, depending on the threat.

With efficient BCP, your company will be able to fully recover and operate after a major crisis, like a cyber attack. And with the increasing number of cybercrimes, online protection has become extremely vital.

That’s why there’s been a growing demand for specialistic BCP software. To learn more about it, you can visit https://continuity2.com/ .

Now that you know the basics, let’s proceed and learn how social media can support your business continuity plan.

Social Media in Business Continuity

The significant impact that social media has on our society is undeniable. We spend hours every day scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, reading Twitter, and watching videos on YouTube.

Facebook itself has more than 2 billion users, which shows how powerful social media are. With such an audience, it’s understandable that the vast majority of businesses use social platforms as a marketing tool. But how exactly can they use them to support business continuity?

There are three essential practices that companies use social media in their BCP:

Prediction

Communication

Situational awareness

Prediction

Everything happens on social media. People are exchanging comments and information on almost everything or giving likes and other reactions, depending on whether they like the product/service or not.

That’s why companies can use social platforms to predict incidents or potential risks. How? By reading their customers’ feedback, businesses can quickly detect any concern regarding the safety or quality of their products and services.

If similar problems are arising with a significant percentage of users, it means that something is not right. Thanks to that, companies can take swift action to prevent the threat from developing.

Communication

The second form of how social media can support BCP is communication. Sharing information has never been easier, and with thousands or even millions of users reading your company’s every post, you can effectively communicate with them.

If anything happens to your company and you have to shut everything down for a moment, social media is the best way to inform your clients about it. Keep them updated about the situation, and they’ll be sure that you’re dealing with the situation.

Effective communication can save your reputation after an attack has exposed your weaknesses. That’s why it should be one of your critical parts of a business continuity plan.

Situational Awareness

Social media can be useful to your company not only for communicating and giving updates to your customers but also for helping others learn. Keep in mind that your company may not be the only one to deal with specific problems. There can be plenty of other companies handling the same trouble, and their posts and reactions can keep you posted on the situation.

Situational awareness also refers to any natural disasters, like floods or fires. A company can use social media to prepare for upcoming threats to minimize its negative impact.

Conclusion

Business continuity is an essential part of every business’s crisis management strategy. It allows the company to prepare for any potential threat and recover after it occurs. And with the increasing number of cybercrimes, online BCP has become more relevant than ever.

There are many different ways of supporting business continuity. Cloud software, regular backups, or special BCP software can increase your company’s protection. What’s more, it’s turned out that using social media can also be a useful practice.

Keep in mind that the best idea is to use all of those tools altogether. Doing that is your best chance to create an efficient and reliable business continuity plan.