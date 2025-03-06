Vegetable Growing Classes in Redmond, Sisters & La Pine

“Learning how to grow your own food has gained popularity and we’re pleased to be able| to bring a class to the LaPine area.” said Prof. Amy Jo Detweiler, the Extension Service’s horticulturist for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.
Tips addressing a short growing season and how to extend the season will be a particular focus of the class in LaPine.
In “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon” you will learn how to grow your own food.
This two-hour free class covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques, and recommended vegetable varieties to grow here. The class also includes the free 24-page book, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” published by the OSU Extension Service. This class is presented in several different towns on different dates. Registration is required. To sign up for any of these classes, and other vegetable-gardening classes, please visit tinyurl.com/3hy4ywzh.
Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time: 1-3pm
Location: OSU Extension Bldg. 3
3800 SW Airport Way
Redmond, OR 97756
Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
Time: 1-3pm
Location: Sisters Community Church
1300 W McKenzie Hwy.
Sisters, OR 97759
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Time: 10am-12pm
Location: La Pine Senior Activity Center, Heritage Room
16450 Victory Way
La Pine, OR 97739