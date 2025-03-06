Vegetable Growing Classes in Redmond, Sisters & La Pine

“Learning how to grow your own food has gained popularity and we’re pleased to be able| to bring a class to the LaPine area.” said Prof. Amy Jo Detweiler, the Extension Service’s horticulturist for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

Tips addressing a short growing season and how to extend the season will be a particular focus of the class in LaPine.

In “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon” you will learn how to grow your own food.

This two-hour free class covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques, and recommended vegetable varieties to grow here. The class also includes the free 24-page book, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” published by the OSU Extension Service. This class is presented in several different towns on different dates. Registration is required. To sign up for any of these classes, and other vegetable-gardening classes, please visit tinyurl.com/3hy4ywzh.

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 1-3pm

Location: OSU Extension Bldg. 3

3800 SW Airport Way

Redmond, OR 97756

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 1-3pm

Location: Sisters Community Church

1300 W McKenzie Hwy.

Sisters, OR 97759

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 10am-12pm

Location: La Pine Senior Activity Center, Heritage Room

16450 Victory Way

La Pine, OR 97739

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes