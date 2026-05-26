Vendors & Sponsors Wanted for the Fifth Annual Chi-Town Family Festival

The City of Chiloquin is inviting vendors, community organizations, and sponsors to be part of the Fifth Annual Chi-Town Family Festival, happening Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Chiloquin Rodeo & Event Grounds.

This year’s festival is especially exciting as it continues the community’s celebration of the City of Chiloquin’s Centennial Year. The free family-friendly event will feature live music, local food vendors, a farmers market and craft fair, kids’ activities, water slides and bounce houses, a silent auction benefiting Chiloquin Visions in Progress, and, new this year, a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

Festival organizers are currently seeking vendors from across the region, including artisans, crafters, food vendors, nonprofits, local businesses, and farmers. Vendors are encouraged to register as soon as possible to reserve their space.

The festival committee is also seeking sponsors to help support the growing event. Sponsorships help fund family activities, entertainment, event infrastructure, and free community programming throughout the festival weekend. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, with benefits that include logo placement on promotional materials, banners, social media recognition, and event announcements during the festival.

“The Chi-Town Family Festival has become one of Chiloquin’s signature community events,” said Robert Cowie, Chiloquin City Councilor. “It brings together families, local businesses, community organizations, and visitors for a weekend focused on fun, connection, and community pride.”

Additional information, vendor registration forms, and sponsorship details can be found at chi-townfamilyfestival.com.

Anyone interested in signing up for the Chili Cook-Off, email lonestarfeedandsupply@yahoo.com.

For questions about vendor registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Robert Cowie at 541-783-2717 or familyfestival@cityofchiloquin.org.

cityofchiloquin.org • chi-townfamilyfestival.com