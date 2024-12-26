Video Surveillance Technology & Your Business

(Photo courtesy of Audio Visual Bend)

Transforming Security & Law Enforcement in Bend

Video Surveillance Technology

In an era where technology enhances every aspect of our lives, security is no exception. Traditional alarm/intrusion systems, while revolutionary in their time, are increasingly being overshadowed by the benefits of video verification, and The City of Bend is taking notice. In response to the rising number of false alarms generated by traditional alarm/intrusion security systems, Bend now prioritizes video verification before police respond to alarm calls. This policy underscores the growing importance of video technology in modern security and its potential to enhance public safety.

The Pitfalls of Traditional Alarm/Intrusion Systems

Traditional alarm systems rely on triggered sensors to detect potential threats. These systems, while effective to a degree, often generate false alarms caused by non-threatening incidents such as animals, adverse weather, or even user mistakes. Such false alarms create unnecessary stress and strain for local law enforcement, wasting resources and potentially delaying responses to actual emergencies.

With video verification, the landscape of security changes dramatically. Integrating cameras with the alarm/intrusion system enables monitoring centers to instantly access live or recorded footage when an alarm is activated. Trained operators can then quickly review this footage to determine whether there is a legitimate threat, such as a break-in or unauthorized access, or if the alarm was triggered by something harmless. This distinction ensures that emergency resources are allocated efficiently, providing peace of mind to home and business owners and support for local law enforcement.

Getting Ahead of Changes to Local Police Protocols

Locally, AV Bend is at the forefront of video verification technology, utilizing Alarm.com’s cutting-edge platform to bring advanced security solutions to residents and businesses. Alarm.com’s technology allows monitoring centers to assess situations in real time, delivering critical video evidence to law enforcement.

For police departments like the City of Bend, which requires video verification before responding to alarm calls, this advancement is a game-changer. The shift comes in response to the high volume of false alarms generated by traditional alarm/intrusion systems. Now, with video verification, police dispatchers receive actionable intelligence, including footage of intruders, their physical descriptions, and their activities on the property. This not only expedites response times but also enhances officer safety by providing situational awareness before they arrive at the scene.

Why Video Verification Matters

The impact of video verification extends beyond the practical benefits of reducing false alarms. It fosters a stronger partnership between homeowners/businesses and law enforcement by ensuring alarms are treated seriously. The inclusion of video footage builds credibility, allowing police to prioritize responses without second-guessing the validity of a call.

For home and business owners, the advantages are equally compelling. The combination of advanced camera systems and Alarm.com’s integrated platform offers unparalleled protection. In the event of a break-in, not only is there a higher likelihood of suspect apprehension, but the detailed video evidence can also aid in insurance claims and legal proceedings.

Moreover, video verification contributes to the efficient allocation of local resources. With fewer officers diverted to false alarms, police departments can focus on addressing legitimate threats and other community priorities.

Building a Safer Bend

As security challenges evolve, so must the solutions to address them. AV Bend’s partnership with Alarm.com exemplifies how technology can meet these challenges head-on, providing property owners with reliable, effective security while supporting the efforts of local law enforcement.

By investing in video verification, home and business owners in Bend are doing more than protecting their properties — they are contributing to a safer, more efficient community. In a world where every second counts, the ability to distinguish between harmless triggers and genuine threats is not just an improvement; it is a necessity.

In conclusion, video verification represents the future of home and business security, offering a smarter, more responsive alternative to traditional systems. For Bend residents, embracing this technology means not only safeguarding their homes and businesses but also playing a role in ensuring law enforcement can operate at its best. With AV Bend and Alarm.com leading the way, the community is poised for a more secure and connected future.

Sources: bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/community-info

