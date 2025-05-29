VIM Cascades Achieves Prestigious Gold Standard, Recognized Among Top Free Clinics Nationwide 

(Graphic courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades)

Volunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades (VIM Cascades) announced it has earned the 2025 Gold Standard Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and the 2025 Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency. These distinguished recognitions highlight VIM Cascades’ commitment to delivering exceptional, whole-person healthcare to uninsured working individuals in Central Oregon while maintaining the highest standards of accountability and excellence as a nonprofit organization.

Exceeding National Standards for Quality Care

The NAFC Gold Standard Rating is awarded to clinics that demonstrate outstanding adherence to rigorous healthcare quality benchmarks. VIM Cascades not only met but exceeded these criteria through its unique volunteer-powered model, which combines primary and specialty care, mental health services, and a life-saving charitable pharmacy — one of only three in the entire state of Oregon.

“This recognition belongs to our incredible network of volunteer doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who donate their time and expertise,” said Kat Mastrangelo, Executive Director at VIM Cascades. “At a time when healthcare workforce challenges are straining systems nationwide, and especially here in Central Oregon, these dedicated professionals are going above and beyond to ensure our uninsured community members receive the critical care they deserve.”

A Model of Transparency and Trust

In addition to the NAFC Gold Standard, VIM Cascades has earned the 2025 Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency, awarded to nonprofits that demonstrate exceptional commitment to financial integrity and impact reporting. This dual recognition underscores that VIM Cascades maximizes community support and resources through its volunteer-driven care model.

A Volunteer-Powered Solution for the Working Uninsured

What sets VIM Cascades apart is its reliance on skilled medical volunteers and support volunteer roles to provide care for working, uninsured community members. Eligibility is based on employment status and income, ensuring that those who keep our local economy thriving — hospitality/tourism workers, small business employees, landscapers, housekeepers — can access healthcare through the generosity of volunteer providers.

Key aspects of VIM Cascades’ unique model include:

Volunteer-Powered Care: Over 200 medical professionals donate time annually to provide primary & specialty care either in-clinic or at their own private practice on a pro-bono basis

Over 200 medical professionals donate time annually to provide primary & specialty care either in-clinic or at their own private practice on a pro-bono basis Charitable Pharmacy: One of only three in Oregon, dispensing over $2.2 million in free, life-saving medications annually

One of only three in Oregon, dispensing over $2.2 million in free, life-saving medications annually Mental Health Services: Integrated behavioral health support addressing mind-body connection

Integrated behavioral health support addressing mind-body connection Whole-Person Support: Medication assistance, nutrition counseling, and connection to social services

“What happens at our clinic every day is extraordinary,” said Heather Laird, ANP, medical director at VIM Cascades. “In an era of healthcare staffing shortages, our volunteer providers choose to spend their free time caring for our community’s most vulnerable members. They’re not just filling gaps; they’re saving lives through their compassion and commitment.”

Help VIM Cascades Meet the Need

VIM Cascades invites the community to celebrate this milestone and continue supporting its mission. While tourism drives Central Oregon’s economy, one in ten of the sector’s workers—the people serving meals and cleaning hotels—have no insurance and no safety net when they get sick (OHA 2022). Second to tourism in our local economy is the agricultural sector, especially in Jefferson and Crook counties, where more than 12% of the workforce are uninsured. Our clinic serves those who fall through the gaps—working people ineligible for Medicaid (Oregon Health Plan/OHP) but unable to afford private marketplace coverage.

These recognitions highlight both the critical need and the powerful impact of the Volunteers in Medicine model. You can help. Just $1,000 ensures one patient has access to quality healthcare for a full year at VIM Cascades. That’s about $84 dollars a month. Join us in our mission to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers. Visit vim-cascades.org/donate/community-of-care to lend your support, and save the date for our annual fundraising benefit, Heart of Healthcare, this year on October 9 at Tetherow in Bend.

Interested in volunteering at VIM Cascades?

Learn how to get involved at vim-cascades.org/volunteer.

vim-cascades.org