VIM to Receive $2,500 from OnPoint to Care for the Uninsured in Central Oregon

OnPoint Community Credit Union is donating $2,500 to Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) to help uninsured patients in Central Oregon receive the lifesaving care they need. VIM was one of six nonprofits chosen via OnPoint’s Instagram to receive this funding given to organizations doing meaningful work in the community.

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

As a community credit union, we strive every day to better serve our members and neighbors. We understand our immense potential for good and seek out diverse partners who share our drive to make a positive impact on the places we call home.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is a nonprofit clinic in Bend that provides free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon. Our mission is “to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.” VIM is the only clinic in Central Oregon that cares for the uninsured without charge. Patients receive primary and specialty medical care, medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, medical tests and education programs. All care is provided through medical and support volunteers.