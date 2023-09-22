Vintage Hairstyles: A Step-by-Step Guide

In the ever-changing landscape of beauty and fashion, some things remain perennially chic. The allure of vintage hairstyles is one such constant, transcending decades and offering a classic elegance that never goes out of style. From the resplendent finger waves of the 1920s to the daring bouffants of the 1960s, these iconic looks have a timeless quality that can elevate any ensemble. If you’re charmed by the sophisticated silhouettes of yesteryears, you’ve arrived at the perfect place.
In this blog post, we’ll embark on a captivating journey through the annals of hair fashion. We’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide to recreate some of the most enchanting vintage hairstyles right in the comfort of your home.
What You’ll Need
- Hairbrush and Comb
- Hair Gel/Wax
- Hairspray
- Hair Rollers
- Bobby Pins
- Hair Clips
- Hair Dryer
- Shampoo and Conditioner
Before we begin, it’s important to ensure that your hair is clean and prepared for styling. If you’re setting up a salon-quality environment at home, you can buy wash basins online to make your experience truly exceptional.
The Vintage Hairstyles
- The Classic Finger Wave (1920s)
- Preparation: Start with damp hair. Apply a generous amount of hair gel from root to tip.
- Comb: Use a fine-tooth comb to create a deep side part.
- Wave Creation: Hold a comb flat against the head, and use your fingers to form an ‘S’ shaped curve.
- Clipping: Secure the wave using hair clips.
- Drying: Let your hair air dry or use a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment.
- Setting: Once dry, carefully remove the clips and set with hairspray.
- The Victory Rolls (1940s)
- Preparation: Start with dry, straightened hair.
- Sectioning: Section off the hair that you will roll, typically the front portions of your hair.
- Rolling: Take one section and roll it inward, creating a loop. Secure it against your head using bobby pins.
- Setting: Use a generous amount of hairspray to set the roll in place.
- Repeat: Do the same on the other side.
- The Audrey Hepburn Updo (1950s)
- Preparation: Begin with clean, dry hair. Apply some hair wax for better grip.
- Ponytail: Create a high ponytail at the crown of your head.
- Twist and Loop: Twist the ponytail and then loop it to form a bun, securing it with bobby pins.
- Front Bangs: If you have bangs, you can style them to frame your face. If not, pull out a small section from the bun and shape it to imitate a bang.
- Setting: Finish off with a generous amount of hairspray.
Ready to get started?
Channelling the aesthetic of bygone eras doesn’t have to be a laborious task – with the right tools and techniques, you can achieve salon-quality vintage hairstyles right at home. Remember, fashion may come and go, but style is eternal. Happy styling!