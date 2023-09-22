Vintage Hairstyles: A Step-by-Step Guide

In the ever-changing landscape of beauty and fashion, some things remain perennially chic. The allure of vintage hairstyles is one such constant, transcending decades and offering a classic elegance that never goes out of style. From the resplendent finger waves of the 1920s to the daring bouffants of the 1960s, these iconic looks have a timeless quality that can elevate any ensemble. If you’re charmed by the sophisticated silhouettes of yesteryears, you’ve arrived at the perfect place.

In this blog post, we’ll embark on a captivating journey through the annals of hair fashion. We’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide to recreate some of the most enchanting vintage hairstyles right in the comfort of your home.

What You’ll Need

Hairbrush and Comb

Hair Gel/Wax

Hairspray

Hair Rollers

Bobby Pins

Hair Clips

Hair Dryer

Hair Spray

Shampoo and Conditioner

Before we begin, it's important to ensure that your hair is clean and prepared for styling.

The Vintage Hairstyles

The Classic Finger Wave (1920s)

Preparation : Start with damp hair. Apply a generous amount of hair gel from root to tip.

: Start with damp hair. Apply a generous amount of hair gel from root to tip. Comb : Use a fine-tooth comb to create a deep side part.

: Use a fine-tooth comb to create a deep side part. Wave Creation : Hold a comb flat against the head, and use your fingers to form an ‘S’ shaped curve.

: Hold a comb flat against the head, and use your fingers to form an ‘S’ shaped curve. Clipping : Secure the wave using hair clips.

: Secure the wave using hair clips. Drying : Let your hair air dry or use a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment.

: Let your hair air dry or use a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment. Setting: Once dry, carefully remove the clips and set with hairspray.

The Victory Rolls (1940s)

Preparation : Start with dry, straightened hair.

: Start with dry, straightened hair. Sectioning : Section off the hair that you will roll, typically the front portions of your hair.

: Section off the hair that you will roll, typically the front portions of your hair. Rolling : Take one section and roll it inward, creating a loop. Secure it against your head using bobby pins.

: Take one section and roll it inward, creating a loop. Secure it against your head using bobby pins. Setting : Use a generous amount of hairspray to set the roll in place.

: Use a generous amount of hairspray to set the roll in place. Repeat: Do the same on the other side.

The Audrey Hepburn Updo (1950s)

Preparation : Begin with clean, dry hair. Apply some hair wax for better grip.

: Begin with clean, dry hair. Apply some hair wax for better grip. Ponytail : Create a high ponytail at the crown of your head.

: Create a high ponytail at the crown of your head. Twist and Loop : Twist the ponytail and then loop it to form a bun, securing it with bobby pins.

: Twist the ponytail and then loop it to form a bun, securing it with bobby pins. Front Bangs : If you have bangs, you can style them to frame your face. If not, pull out a small section from the bun and shape it to imitate a bang.

: If you have bangs, you can style them to frame your face. If not, pull out a small section from the bun and shape it to imitate a bang. Setting: Finish off with a generous amount of hairspray.

Channelling the aesthetic of bygone eras doesn’t have to be a laborious task – with the right tools and techniques, you can achieve salon-quality vintage hairstyles right at home. Remember, fashion may come and go, but style is eternal. Happy styling!