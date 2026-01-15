The Central Oregon Symphony is gearing up for an exciting start to the new year.

The annual Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert and Instrument Petting Zoo is Saturday, January 31, at 9:30am at Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo

Named after a former Central Oregon Symphony cellist with a passion for educating young people (and those young at heart), the Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert is fun, educational, and open to all.

Join the Central Oregon Symphony in partnership with the Cascade School of Music for an instrument petting zoo beginning at 9:30am, where children can experience the instruments of the orchestra up close as symphony musicians play them. Kids will also have the chance to try different instruments themselves — and perhaps discover a hidden talent or new passion!

After the petting zoo, stay for an interactive, kid-friendly concert beginning at 11am.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 31, at Mountain View High School.

When: Saturday, January 31 at 9:30am

Where: Mountain View High School Auditorium

This event is free and open to the public. No tickets required!

cosymphony.com