Virtual Class Prepares Volunteers to Mentor Children of Incarcerated Parents

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth)

Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth, a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a virtual class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent.

After initial training and comprehensive background checks, volunteers are matched with a child in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or La Pine who shares similar interests and activities, and they commit to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year. This time is often spent on outside activities, exploring the community, doing art or craft projects or simply hanging out and talking.

On Saturday, January 22, Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY) will offer a virtual orientation/training class. This 3.5-hour class covers program policies, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, communication skills and safety and best practices for mentoring in a COVID-19 world. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is required. For additional details please call 541-388-6651 or email COPY@deschutes.org . Additional program information is available at the Sheriff’s Office website at sheriff.deschutes.org/copy .