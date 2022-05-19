Visit Bend Announces Application Period for Bend Sustainability Fund Grants

For groups with shovel-ready projects needing a cash infusion, Visit Bend’s Bend Sustainability Fund (BSF) is open for applications.

From July 1-31, individuals and organizations can apply for grants earmarked for projects that protect, steward or create sustainable opportunities for urban and wild experiences in and around Bend.

This is the second funding cycle for the BSF. In its first year, the program granted $840,000 to eight projects including trail and infrastructure improvements at the Oregon Badlands Wilderness, Tumalo Falls and Rimrock, as well as a new Nature Playground at the High Desert Museum. While the precise amount available for this year’s cycle won’t be finalized until July 2022, available funds will exceed $800,000.

The Bend Sustainability Fund uses a portion of transient room tax dollars (TRT) to create grants for projects geared toward protecting and improving Central Oregon’s outdoor spaces. “Oregon law requires a portion of transient room tax dollars (TRT) to go back into tourism promotion and tourism-related facilities,” explained Visit Bend’s Sustainability Manager Serena Gordon. “In Bend, our ‘tourism-related facilities’ include not just brick and mortar buildings, but the urban spaces, trails and recreational assets that bring people here and make Bend special.”

Projects eligible for consideration must:

protect, steward, or create a tourism-related facility with an impactful life of >10 years

have a substantial use by visitors

have a clear timeline and measurable outcomes within the next 12 months

have grassroots, community support

“Projects including trail development, urban gathering spots, winter backcountry infrastructure and river access and accessibility are all examples of the kinds of proposals we’re seeking,” Gordon added. “We’re looking for projects that have already cleared all known barriers and can hit the ground running once funded.”

The Bend Sustainability Fund offers a welcome boost not just for visitors who journey to Bend for outdoor recreation and urban adventures, but for locals eager to see protection and enhancement of Bend’s community at large.

“As an avid recreationist and advocate for our environment, I believe it’s imperative to understand that we have impacts as we travel through a landscape in pursuit of adventure,” explained Jared Garfield, owner of Wanderlust Tours and a Bend resident since 2013. “It is that adventure that sustains us as humans, and in return, we are obligated to help preserve the gifts given to us by our sensitive ecosystems. Having an organization like Visit Bend dedicated to preserving these wild places is such a powerful tool. The mission of Wanderlust Tours aligns with that of Visit Bend, and we are proud of the work they do to improve our backyard for visitors and locals alike.”

At bendsustainabilityfund.com, users can find fund criteria, a list of frequently asked questions and previously funded projects. The funding cycle opens July 1 and will close July 31, 2022 so organizers can evaluate applications. Grants will be issued in early October.

Representatives from the Forest Service, the City of Bend, Bend Park and Recreation District, the Bureau of Land Management and Deschutes County all provided input on the creation of the Bend Sustainability Fund. Those groups will also have input on which projects are selected to receive grant funds.

“The Bend Sustainability Fund is an innovative approach to supporting sustainable public and private infrastructure development, to benefit visitors and residents alike,” explained Rachel Colton, Park Planner for Bend Parks & Recreation District. “It fosters public-private partnerships and strengthens our community, including protection of the natural environment, development of new community resources and improved access for all. Bend Park and Recreation District is proud to be a part of the program and contribute to its success.”

To learn more about the Bend Sustainability Fund or to apply for a grant, visit bendsustainabilityfund.com or email hello@bendsustainabilityfund.com.

