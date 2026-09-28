Visit Bend Launches Survey to Shape Future Tourism Strategy

Visit Bend has officially launched an industry survey to gather vital feedback from Bend’s tourism sector. If your business or nonprofit works with visitors in any capacity—whether you operate a restaurant, hotel or other lodging property, guiding service, rental company, local attraction, or other service that directly benefits visitors—this survey is for you.

Responses will directly guide Visit Bend’s current and future programming, policy and advocacy at the city level. All data stays internal and will be shared with the Visit Bend board to ensure the organization’s strategic priorities reflect the real needs of the local tourism community.

We need your voice to make an impact. As an incentive, everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for one of two $300 Visa gift cards.

Visit Bend is a non-membership, not-for-profit organization—a 501(c)(6)—contracted by the City of Bend. It is funded by a portion of transient lodging taxes paid by overnight visitors at short-term commercial lodging properties within city limits. Oregon state law (ORS.320.300) restricts how Visit Bend can spend its share of visitor-tax dollars to tourism-related promotion, research, and facilities, with a focus on attracting visitors from 50 miles away or more. The majority of lodging tax revenue is unrestricted and goes directly to the city’s general fund, offsetting a burden that would otherwise fall more heavily on residents.

To share your insights, complete the Visit Bend Industry Survey here: https://visitbend.fillout.com/industry-survey