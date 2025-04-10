Visit Central Oregon Awards $280,000 in Funding to Seven Regional Tourism Projects Through its Central Oregon Future Fund

Visit Central Oregon has announced that seven recipients will be awarded a total of $280,000 in grant money as part of the Central Oregon Future Fund. Now in its third annual cycle, the grant program supports local tourism projects that benefit both visitors and Central Oregon residents. Visit Central Oregon selected the seven recipients from a total of 19 applications requesting more than $800,000 in funding.

The recipients represent a wide range of tourism-related projects — from a new exhibition planned for the High Desert Museum named “Our Place, Our Cultures,” which explores the unique landscapes of the High Desert, to an adaptive golf effort by Explore Prineville to the finishing phase to create a hub in rural Antelope to be used for travelers to use restrooms, refill on water, and more.

Visit Central Oregon chose the seven recipients in cooperation with seven advisory grant reviewers, which included industry representatives from regional tourism and hospitality, Central Oregon’s rural communities, economic development, outdoor recreation, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Each of the recipients has at least one thing in common: Every project awarded a Central Oregon Future Fund grant emphasized tourism-related programs and enhancements in line with the Fund’s pillars of promoting accessible adventure, cultural tourism, and stewardship. The 19 applications included six access adventure projects, eight cultural tourism projects, and five stewardship projects. The seven recipients include five access adventure projects and two cultural tourism projects.

In addition to the Future Fund, Visit Central Oregon supports stewardship projects through the Central Oregon Destination Management Studio, which is a regional collaborative process. That program includes more than $100,000 in support for stewardship projects, including Dark Sky initiatives, a trails improvement project managed by the Deschutes Trails Coalition, and the development of an arts and heritage program focused on Central Oregon’s music culture.

“We continue to be inspired by the innovation and deep commitment to Central Oregon shown by so many applicants,” said Scott Larson, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “The Future Fund has been remarkably successful in its three years, and we’re proud to keep supporting projects and initiatives that make a meaningful, positive impact in communities across the region.”

The 2025 Central Oregon Future Fund Grantees include:

Antelope 3, LLC – Antelope Pavilion, Final Phase: The Antelope Pavilion project will provide a safe and inclusive “stopping place” for travelers looking to use restrooms, refill on water, and relax while on their rural travels, especially for Antelope Dark Skies.

“The Future Fund strengthens rural communities like Antelope by supporting tourism and local businesses, helping build a more sustainable local economy,” said Brandie McNamee, founder of Antelope Market and RV Park. “Without tourism, a small town like Antelope (population 37) has very little to leverage. Repurposing lodging tax revenue allows towns like ours to leverage even more: Antelope’s total tax base is just $6,038 in 2024, but if the Antelope Cabins generate $150,000 annually, a 5% lodging tax would bring in $7,500—more than our entire current tax base. It’s a way to recycle dollars today to grow even more tomorrow.”

Dirty Freehub – High Desert Gravel Guide: The High Desert Gravel Adventure Guide is a pocket-sized book featuring the best gravel cycling routes in Central Oregon. Featuring curated rides, local history, art, and cultural insights, it connects cyclists to the land and its communities.

“The High Desert Gravel Adventure Guide project is more than a collection of great bike rides—it’s a bridge between visitors and the communities of Central Oregon,” said Kevin English, Director of Content & Technologies for Dirty Freehub, which is planning to publish its High Desert Gravel Guide in spring 2026. “Thanks to support from the Visit Central Oregon Future Fund grant, we are creating a sustainable tourism asset that showcases our region’s stunning landscapes and cultural heritage and helps generate long-term economic benefits for rural towns like Maupin, Warm Springs, and Prineville. Visitors will connect with the land, spend where they ride, and leave with a deeper appreciation for the area’s stories and stewardship values.”

Explore Prineville – Golf “Fore” All: The Adaptive Golf Project: This will provide a Vertacat, an all-terrain adaptive golf cart, that Prineville’s local golf courses could provide for golfers—including both visitors to our community and locals—at no cost.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Visit Central Oregon’s Future Fund for helping us enhance accessibility and enjoyment at our local golf facilities,” said Kim Molnar, Director of Tourism at Explore Prineville. “Adding a stand-up golf cart will allow more people — including aging golfers and those with mobility challenges — to stay active and enjoy the game they love. It’s a fantastic example of how repurposed revenue from visitors can directly benefit both our community and our guests, making Prineville’s recreation offerings more inclusive and forward-thinking.”

Deschutes River Alliance – Troutfest 2025-Access Adventure Promotion: DRA will leverage Troutfest ‘25 to drive diverse and equitable tourism. This will include promotion beyond typical demographics, diverse instructors, and scholarships.

High Desert Museum – Our Place, Our Cultures: The High Desert Museum will launch a series of new exhibitions and programs that explore the unique landscapes of the High Desert through cultural, artistic, and scientific perspectives, driving broad audiences to Central Oregon.

Oregon Adaptive Sports – Access, Elevated: “Access, Elevated” develops opportunities for adaptive outdoor recreation in Central Oregon by extending ski seasons, creating fall biking programs, and launching an adaptive paddling program.

Tower Theatre Foundation – Enhanced ADA Accessibility at Tower Theatre: The Tower Theatre will replace a 20-year-old wheelchair lift for access to the stage from the auditorium and install a one-push automatic door at the ADA entrance on Wall Street, continuing the theatre’s long-standing commitment to accessibility.

To be eligible, winning applications had to be aligned with three program pillars: Stewardship, cultural tourism, and expanding access to outdoor adventure. Since its inception in 2023, the Central Oregon Future Fund has awarded more than $1.5 million. The grants are entirely funded by revenue generated from the region’s transient room tax that is dedicated to tourism programs.

“The Central Oregon Future Fund is a vital part of Visit Central Oregon’s commitment to sustainable tourism and our responsibility to minimize its impact on the communities we serve,” Larson said. “By reinvesting tourism-generated revenue into projects that directly benefit the people who call this region home, we’re not only supporting a thriving visitor economy—we’re reinforcing our role as stewards of the landscapes, resources, and communities that make Central Oregon such a remarkable place to live and visit.”

To learn more about the Central Oregon Future Fund and this year’s grant recipients, visit visitcentraloregon.com/Future-Fund.

About Visit Central Oregon:

Visit Central Oregon is a 501c6 that serves as the regional destination marketing organization. We drive overnight visitation to the region to support a thriving tourism economy. We inspire travel to the region through an integrated marketing campaign that celebrates our unique culture, people, and landscapes. As the Regional Destination Management Organization (RDMO) appointed by the Oregon Tourism Commission, we manage the Regional Cooperative Tourism Program (RCTP) which is leveraged by the Deschutes County budget to optimize the economic impact of tourism to the region. We collaborate with industry partners towards a shared healthy vision of tourism for the region.

visitcentraloregon.com