Visit Central Oregon Partners with Wheel the World to Enhance Accessibility for Travelers, Achieves ‘Destination Verified’ Status

Visit Central Oregon announced a new partnership with Wheel the World, a trailblazing organization committed to making travel more accessible for individuals with disabilities. This collaboration underscores Visit Central Oregon’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, transforming Central Oregon into a destination that welcomes all travelers.

Through this partnership Visit Central Oregon has achieved Destination Verified status, the official seal of approval for accessibility from Wheel the World. The Destination Verified program rigorously evaluates and certifies accommodations, attractions, and transportation options across the region to ensure they meet specific accessibility standards. More than 50 properties in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, and South Wasco counties have been assessed and certified, providing travelers with disabilities easy access to detailed, reliable information to confidently plan their visits. This initiative also benefits Central Oregon residents, allowing them to access vital accessibility information within their communities.

“In Central Oregon, we believe in a destination where travel is for everyone, and that includes supporting and increasing access for those with disabilities,” said Scott Larson, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Wheel the World, who have been incredible partners in raising awareness of Central Oregon as an accessible destination with amazing experiences that can only be found here.”

In addition to enhancing accessibility for travelers and residents, Visit Central Oregon and Wheel the World are giving back to the community through a joint donation of adaptive equipment to Oregon Adaptive Sports. To celebrate this milestone the three organizations are holding an inaugural 3-mile hike using this adaptive equipment on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon along the Deschutes River South Canyon Trail, beginning and ending at Bend’s Riverbend Park (799 SW Columbia St.). This event will showcase the new equipment and give participants a firsthand look at the expanded accessibility options available in Central Oregon.

“As a company deeply rooted in collaboration, Wheel the World is thrilled to partner with Visit Central Oregon to make nature accessible to all. This partnership embodies our shared mission to shape a truly inclusive travel industry, and we’re honored to bring a Joëlette hiking wheelchair to Bend to make trails available for everyone,” said Arturo Gaona, Chief Partnerships Officer at Wheel the World. “Together, we’re proud to help open these experiences, just as we’ve done in over 200 destinations worldwide. We look forward to even more impactful journeys together. There is more to come and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

As part of the partnership, Visit Central Oregon and Wheel the World developed a 3-minute accessibility-focused destination overview video titled, “Explore Central Oregon with Wheel the World,” which has already been viewed more than 60,000 times. For more information about Wheel the World and accessibility initiatives in Central Oregon, please visit wheeltheworld.com/accessible-travel/usa/oregon/central-oregon.

About Visit Central Oregon:

As the regional destination marketing organization for Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, and South Wasco counties, Visit Central Oregon drives year-round overnight visitation to the region to support a thriving tourism economy. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Central Oregon inspires travel to the region through collaboration with industry partners and an integrated marketing campaign that celebrates the area’s unique culture, people, and landscapes. As the Regional Destination Management Organization (RDMO) appointed by the Oregon Tourism Commission dba Travel Oregon, Visit Central Oregon also manages the Regional Cooperative Tourism Program, leveraged by the Deschutes County budget to maximize tourism’s positive economic impact and foster a shared healthy vision for tourism for Central Oregon.

About The Joëlette Adventure Chair:

The Joëlette Adventure is an all-terrain, single-wheeled wheelchair specifically designed for hiking. Made in France, it combines a sturdy seat with handlebars at both the front and rear, allowing two guides to assist a person with limited mobility through rough trails and natural landscapes that might otherwise be inaccessible. Built with shock-absorbent features and a lightweight frame, the Joëlette enables users to explore and experience outdoor trails safely and comfortably, making it a game-changer for inclusive adventure in natural settings.

