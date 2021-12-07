Visit Central Oregon Unveils New Logo & Revamped Website as Part of Broader Consumer-Facing Rebrand

In an effort to further emphasize the region’s increasingly recognizable place name, Visit Central Oregon recently unveiled a new logo and website as part of a broader consumer-facing rebrand. The bold and distinctive new identity drops the traditional use of ‘visit’ in the identity, and is undeniably representative of the area’s toponym no matter the season. The fresh visual icon, which represents the region’s abundant sunshine, was introduced along with the launch of an intuitively reimagined website as part of the rebrand.

“Travelers increasingly want to make deeper and more immediate connections to a specific place as opposed to an organization,” said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “While Visit Central Oregon remains the Regional Destination Management Organization, the place that our audience holds dear to their heart is simply Central Oregon and we felt it was time for our brand to reflect that affinity.”

In addition to the newly revamped Central Oregon identity, Visit Central Oregon also launched a completely redesigned user experience at VisitCentralOregon.com as part of the rebrand. The new site, which more intuitively allows travelers to refine their searches by city, activity or interests, features a real-time booking engine to make building a complete itinerary from lodging and dining, to sightseeing, tours and more with just a few clicks.

“From the identity to the website, and from our social media channels to consumer and industry email communication, our intent is to deliver the Central Oregon message to many different audiences in a way that resonates strongly with them, further differentiates the region, and upholds our vision to foster an enduring economy for Central Oregon through a thriving tourism industry,” said Theisen. “I’m confident that the new logo helps us achieve this, and the shift toward a greater emphasis on the sense of place, while subtle, will further strengthen the bonds and connections we forge with travelers.”

VisitCentralOregon.com