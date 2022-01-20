Visit the Museum After the Sun Goes Down!

(Photo | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

After the sun goes down on Thursday nights, enjoy reduced rates along with these other things at the High Desert Museum:

Discover the desert indoors in the warm Desertarium, and say hello to four pond turtles, three tortoises and two burrowing owls.

Gain the power of x-ray vision in the Smithsonian exhibit X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out .

. Grab a tasty treat from the Rimrock Café.

Warm up the chilly evenings with Winter Nights ! Discover the warmth of the Museum galleries after hours every Thursday from 4-8pm.

Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum.

Thursdays through February 24

4-8pm

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6

Members FREE

(Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading open until 7:00 pm. Outdoor exhibitions will be closed during Winter Nights.)