Visit the Museum After the Sun Goes Down!

(Photo | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)
After the sun goes down on Thursday nights, enjoy reduced rates along with these other things at the High Desert Museum:
- Discover the desert indoors in the warm Desertarium, and say hello to four pond turtles, three tortoises and two burrowing owls.
- Gain the power of x-ray vision in the Smithsonian exhibit X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out.
- Grab a tasty treat from the Rimrock Café.
Warm up the chilly evenings with Winter Nights! Discover the warmth of the Museum galleries after hours every Thursday from 4-8pm.
Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum.
Winter Nights
Thursdays through February 24
4-8pm
Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6
Members FREE
(Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading open until 7:00 pm. Outdoor exhibitions will be closed during Winter Nights.)