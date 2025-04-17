Viva La Vulva Fundraiser — Wine With Your Gyn Podcast

(Graphic courtesy of Marcus LeGrand)

Dr. Sarah Hellmann and Dr. Erin LeGrand from The Wine With Your Gyn Podcast are teaming up with The Haven Coworking Space and Rancher Butcher Chef to present “Viva La Vulva.” This fundraiser is in celebration of National Vagina Day in supporting their mission of helping women to connect and destigmatize talking about women’s health. Wine With Your Gyn explores everything related to being a woman in our society, while putting out evidence-based information. It explains how that drives a need for media literacy. Expert interviews point the way toward a positive future.

There will be a fundraising event on April 23 at 5:30pm at The Haven Coworking Space, 1001 SW Disk Dr., Bend, OR 97703.

During the program, join us for comedy, a panel discussion, and raffle prizes donated by local women-owned businesses.

Food and drinks will be offered.

“Everyone in our community must seek out accurate information. I hope this celebration and fundraiser give people a forum to let loose and discuss women’s health. In a democracy, we need to solve problems together, but that only works if we have shared facts and quality evidence to guide our decisions,” says Dr Erin LeGrand of Wine With Your Gyn.

This event is made possible with the help of generous local donors, women-owned businesses, and the assistance of our partner organizations, The Haven Coworking Space and Ranger Butcher Chef.

To obtain more information about this educational experience or comments from Wine with Your Gyn, please contact Erin LeGrand, erinlegrand@gmail.com.

Tickets Here