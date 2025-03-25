Volunteer for a Beaver Habitat Restoration Project

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

Join us for a beaver habitat restoration project this spring or summer. These trips are focused on habitat restoration to provide deep water, food, and building materials that beavers need to survive, with the ultimate aim of creating successful BeaverHOODs.

Perks include spending the day (and sometimes night) outdoors with some fantastic volunteers in scenic lands inaccessible to the general public, learning about riparian restoration, and promoting beaver success in central/eastern Oregon. Difficulty levels vary. Make sure to read the full description in the link.

*You do not need to join for the entire time: 1-2 days or all days are great!

Read Below for Dates for Our Spring Beaver Works Habitat Projects

Remember that you can volunteer one day or multiple days on each project!

Building a BeaverHOOD Overview, Orientation, and Field Training on Sunday, April 13

Join us on Sunday, April 13 from 1-3pm at The Environmental Center for this thematic overview and hands-on workshop where the Beaver Works Oregon team will introduce the “BeaverHOODs” concept and educate on the purpose and execution of our beaver habitat plantings in Central and Eastern Oregon.

If you’re planning to participate in a Spring/Summer beaver habitat field project, this is a helpful training day!

This workshop will be around two hours and take place half indoors (presentation) and half outdoors (training) at The Environmental Center.

Willow Planting At Gray Creek Prairie – Ochoco National Forest

Wednesday May 14 through Saturday May 17 from 9am-5pm, camping available

For more information and specific details for this project CLICK HERE!

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance with Heart of Oregon Corps

Tues May 20 through Friday May 23 from 9am-5pm, camping available

For more information and specific details for this project CLICK HERE!

Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance in Ochoco National Forest

Tue June 24 and Friday June 27 from 9am-5pm, camping available

For more information and specific details for this project CLICK HERE!

Lower Black Butte Swamp Beaver Dam Analog Maintenance

Monday July 7 through Thursday July 10, 9am-5pm, camping available

For more information and specific details for this project CLICK HERE!

