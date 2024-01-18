Volunteer Santas Raise More than $2K for Local Nonprofits

(Photo by Gwen Shoemaker Photography)

The community Santas who manned SantaLand in the Old Mill District this holiday season did more than spread goodwill, hope and joy; they were able to raise more than $2,000 for four local nonprofits through their generous donation of time.

For every Santa shift during the holidays, the Old Mill District donated $50 to one of the four nonprofits: Bend Fire Community Assistance, Bend Park and Recreation’s Scholarship Fund, The Father’s Group and the Family Kitchen.

The 16 Santas included local politicians, business leaders, representatives from Old Mill District tenants and more. Most worked two or three shifts during the holidays. Each Santa chose from the four nonprofits where they wanted their donation to go.

In all, the 45 Santa shifts generated $2,250 for the organizations:

“We are blessed to have a fleet of Santas, some new, many returning, who take their role very seriously,” said Amanda Bird-Zimmerman, marketing manager and charitable giving lead for the Old Mill District. “To the point that they won’t exit the dressing room until they’ve got the proper gait down for Santa’s walk, as well as vocal tone for the experience. It’s incredible to witness that dedication and to know they are doing it for a cause much bigger than themselves.”

From the Friday after Thanksgiving through December 23, SantaLand gave children and families the opportunity to meet Santa and have their picture taken.

SantaLand is also the annual home to the Tree of Joy, a project of the Rotary Club of Greater Bend, which provides holiday gifts for children and families in need.

The team acknowledged it takes a lot of time and energy for the guest Santas to go all in for a few hours each day. The Old Mill curated gift baskets for the Santas as a “thank you,” but the goal was for a larger expression of gratitude for their time to amplify their impact on the broader community.

“Generous donations such as this provide support for people to take part in BPRD activities that improve health, increase confidence and independence, and enrich lives”, said Jane Dunham, Bend Park and Recreation Foundation Board chair. “The need for financial assistance with essential programs like after school care, swim lessons and day camps is rapidly growing in our community. This gift will help children and families access those programs regardless of their ability to pay.”

Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District, said SantaLand is a special place that now has an even greater purpose. “Visiting St. Nick in SantaLand has become a tradition for so many people during the holidays and it’s always a highlight of the year for us,” Eastes said. “The community participation and support is what makes the program so magical and we’re happy to be able to help these local nonprofits.”

Bird-Zimmerman said she’s confident the program will continue for years to come.

