Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades Expands Health Within Reach Program with Support from SunLife U.S.

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) announces the expansion of its Health Within Reach program, thanks to a generous grant from SunLife U.S. This innovative program, which launched in 2023 with initial funding from the Central Oregon Health Quality Alliance (COHQA), combines diabetes education with access to critical oral health care for uninsured, low-income working adults in Central Oregon.

Since its inception, the Health Within Reach program has already benefited over 60 patients, providing them with essential dental care, diabetes management support, and resources to improve their overall health and quality of life, allowing them to continue working and being contributing members of our community. The program is designed to address the interconnected challenges of diabetes and oral health, which disproportionately affect underserved communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with SunLife U.S. to expand this vital program,” said Kat Mastrangelo, executive director of VIM. “Health Within Reach is more than just a program—it’s a lifeline for patients struggling with chronic disease, who otherwise wouldn’t have access to the care they need to stay healthy and thrive.”

The Health Within Reach program provides participants with:

Diabetes education: Monthly group classes and one-on-one sessions with certified diabetes educators and dietitians.

Oral health care: Dental cleanings, X-rays, and treatments provided by in-house dental hygienists and volunteer dentists.

Grocery gift cards: Incentives to support healthy eating and lifestyle changes.

A dental home: Establishing VIMCC as a long-term dental care provider for participants.

Participants also receive essential tools like electric toothbrushes and water flossers, as well as ongoing support through quarterly follow-up calls and access to interpreters and patient navigators as they engage with dental providers.

With the support of SunLife U.S., the program will expand in 2025 to reach even more locals in need. “The Health Access grant will help launch an innovative program that combines diabetes education with access to oral health care,” said SunLife U.S. in their press release. “Participants receive educational materials, grocery store gift cards, and an established dental home with VIM and it’s dental provider partners.”

Call to Action: Join Us in Making a Difference

As the Health Within Reach program grows, VIM is seeking dental hygienists to join our team. This is a paid position funded by the program, offering a unique opportunity to make a direct impact on the health and well-being our community members who need it most.

In addition to paid positions, VIM is always looking for volunteer healthcare professionals and pro-bono dental providers to help us meet the growing demand for services. If you or someone you know is interested in joining our mission, please contact us at 541-585-9008.

“Our volunteers and partners are the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Tom Bordieri, DMD, VIM board member and pro-bono dentist. “Together, we can ensure that everyone in Central Oregon has access to the care they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.”

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades:

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. Using a community approach, 200+ in-clinic volunteers and 300 local pro-bono medical partners collaborate to provide patients with necessary primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications, basic dental care and mental health counseling. Patient costs are funded by patient donations along with individual, corporate and foundation support. VIM has contributed over $150 million in care to people in Central Oregon since opening in 2004.

vim-cascades.org • 541-585-9008