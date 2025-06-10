Volunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades Named 2025 Health Hero Organization by Deschutes County Public Health Advisory Board

(Photo courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades)

Volunteers in Medicine, Clinic of the Cascades, Central Oregon’s only free clinic and pharmacy dedicated to serving low-income, uninsured working adults, has been named the 2025 Health Hero Organization by the Deschutes County Public Health Advisory Board (PHAB). This prestigious award recognizes VIM Cascades’ unwavering commitment to providing equitable, compassionate healthcare to those who would otherwise go without; a mission that has transformed nearly 16,000 lives since the clinic’s founding in 2004.

The honor comes on the heels of two other major accolades: VIM Cascades’ Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and its Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar from Guidestar, cementing its reputation as a model for nonprofit healthcare excellence and program transparency.

A Legacy of Compassionate Care

VIM Cascades fills a critical gap in Central Oregon’s healthcare ecosystem, serving patients who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid (Oregon Health Plan, OHP) but too little to afford private marketplace insurance. With a network of over 300 volunteer medical providers and pro-bono partners, the clinic has delivered over $155 million in charitable care to nearly 16,000 patients since 2004 — many of whom work in construction, hospitality, agriculture, small businesses, and other essential yet underinsured industries.

“This award reflects the heart of our community: volunteers who give their time, staff who go above and beyond, and supporters who refuse to accept that hardworking people should go without healthcare,” said Heather Laird, ANP, Medical Director at VIM Cascades. “Every patient who walks through our doors is proof that compassion can transform lives.”

Innovations in Diabetes Care and Community Collaboration

VIM Cascades’ Diabetes Wellness Program has garnered national attention for its extraordinary success rates: 89.3% of diabetic patients achieve controlled blood sugar levels (A1c below 9.0), far surpassing state and national averages. Key to this success is VIM Cascades’ pioneering use of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), paired with culturally responsive care coordination, cooking and exercise classes, and behavioral health support.

The clinic also plays a vital role in Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Healthier Oregon Program (HOP), in a recognized best-practice collaboration with Latino Community Association (LCA) and Mosaic Community Health to enroll community members in expanded Oregon Health Plan (OHP) Medicaid coverage. Together, this collaborative redefined what’s possible in community healthcare, achieving outcomes that exceed expectations through a shared commitment to innovation and service.

“VIM Cascades’ work doesn’t stop at our clinic doors,” said Kat Mastrangelo, VIM’s Executive Director and a 2024 recipient of NAFC’s Circle of Caring Award. “Whether it’s through HOP, our diabetes program, or partnerships with community organizations like LCA, Mosaic, and others, we’re committed to breaking down barriers to quality healthcare. This award belongs to everyone who shares that vision.”

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades:

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. Using a community approach, 200+ in-clinic volunteers and 300 local pro-bono medical partners collaborate to provide patients with necessary primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications, basic dental care and mental health counseling. Patient costs are funded by patient donations along with individual, corporate and foundation support. VIM has contributed over $155 million in care to people in Central Oregon since opening in 2004.

vim-cascades.org