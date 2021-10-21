Volunteers in Medicine is United Way of Central Oregon Community Impact Partner

Volunteers in Medicine received a grant of $12,000 from United Way of Central Oregon to help patients receive primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications, mental health care, surgery, physical therapy, lab work, imaging and medical tests and targeted patient education programs. We offer a high level of individual attention, with care providers seeing only one to two patients per hour.

Through partnerships like this, United Way of Central Oregon is helping individuals and families access the programs and services they need right now and is making a lasting impact on the lives of Central Oregonians and the whole community.