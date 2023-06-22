Volunteers in Medicine Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Celebrations

(Photo courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine)

Last night at a special Open House, Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) announced a year of celebrations as the organization counts down to the 20th anniversary of opening its doors in March 2004. For nearly 20 years, VIM has offered access to medical care for local Central Oregonians who have fallen through the health insurance coverage cracks.

Since opening its doors, VIM has closed the gap on $150 million in free medical care and benefits while providing healthcare to 15,700 low-income, uninsured members of our local community. VIM patients are low-income community members from working family households. Some are working more than one job, and even have more than one employed household member, but still fall through the health insurance coverage cracks.

The number of low-income households with working family members in our region is increasing. Central Oregonians who don’t have health insurance are often forced to visit the ER as their only means of accessing healthcare services. This is because the ER is required by law to treat everyone, regardless of insurance. The cost of expensive ER visits by uninsured patients strains the healthcare system and results in reactive and inconsistent care for our uninsured community members.

VIM interrupts this cycle. Not only is VIM providing access to equitable healthcare for those who would not otherwise have it, VIM keeps patients out of the ER, saving our medical community dramatically.

VIM’s unique model relies on doctors, nurses, and a pro-bono network of health care professionals who volunteer their time to serve under-resourced community members for free. Since opening in 2004, more than 1,700 volunteers have donated more than 113,000 hours of volunteer care to VIM.

Funded entirely by donations and grants, VIM relies on donors and partners to support the mission. On this 20th anniversary year, VIM has set a goal of recruiting 200 new donors and working to increase community giving by 20 percent. The organization invites community members to become part of this positive local solution to our healthcare system challenge.

About Volunteers in Medicine:

Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to improve the health and wellness of the medically uninsured or critically underserved through the engagement of professionals, community partners, and dedicated volunteers.

VIM provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. To do this valuable work, VIM mobilizes nearly 400 medical and community volunteers, and over 200 additional pro-bono medical partners — bringing together physicians, providers, employers, and community members from all over Central Oregon to achieve their common goal.

To qualify to receive medical services from VIM, community members must live in Deschutes, Crook, or Jefferson County; must qualify as low-income (under 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level); must be between the ages of 19 – 64; and must not have any other health insurance, meaning they do not have access to employer-based coverage, individual-payer insurance, Medicare, or the Oregon Health Plan (Oregon’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program).

vim-cascades.org