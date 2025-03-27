Wahoo Films: 20 Years

(Photo courtesy of Wahoo Films)

Reflections & Lessons from the Founder

Wahoo Films, a Bend-based video production company founded by Michelle Alvarado, celebrates 20 years of success in 2025. Growing up, Michelle was the kind of kid who felt more at ease behind a camera than in front of a crowd. Socially awkward and unsure of how to connect with her peers, she found her comfort in her dad’s VHS camera. While her classmates goofed off, she documented their antics, finding joy in capturing moments that brought laughter and connection. Little did she know, those early days of filming would set the stage for a lifelong career in video production.

Michelle’s passion for storytelling led her to a film degree and eventually her dream job — working for National Geographic Feature Films in Los Angeles. But the glamour of the big city wore off quickly. The traffic, the hustle, the compromises — it all felt wrong. She had chased a dream only to realize she was in the wrong place. A difficult decision loomed. Was she willing to trade her happiness for career prestige?

The answer was no. In the early 2000s, she packed up and moved to Bend, Oregon. At the time, Bend had a population of around 50,000, and starting a video production company there seemed like an impossible idea. “Many wise people told me to start the business in Portland,” Michelle recalls, “but my dad encouraged me. He would ask, ‘What’s the worst thing that could happen?’”

In 2005, Michelle recognized the potential of a small, emerging video streaming service called YouTube. Anticipating the explosion of demand for video content, she envisioned businesses of all sizes leveraging video as an affordable and powerful marketing tool. “I would drive down the streets of Bend and picture every business using video to grow,” she recalls.

With just $5,000 and an unwavering commitment to working 70-hour weeks, Michelle founded Wahoo Films. Though she had a film degree, she quickly realized she needed to learn the fundamentals of running a business. Determined, she enrolled in a local SBA class. “I remember Jim Wilcox from SBA showing a slide that said 80% of small businesses fail in the first few years — that was daunting.” Fortunately, Michelle found guidance from invaluable mentors over the years, including the Opportunity Knocks Foundation, SBA, SCORE, EDCO, and her dad.

Then came 2009. The economic downturn hit hard, and Wahoo Films wasn’t immune. Layoffs were inevitable. That’s when her dad stepped in — not with grand speeches or dramatic gestures, but with quiet wisdom. He casually offered advice on operations, and before long, he was a full-time part of the company while teaching Michelle how to be proactive instead of reactive. “When he passed away, I felt like he had prepared me to be on my own,” she says. “He will always be with me.”

Despite the challenges, Wahoo Films thrived. Today, it is sought after for producing impactful marketing and documentary videos. Their work has been featured by major brands like Google, Facebook, Travel Oregon, and the Old Mill District. Local audiences have likely seen their films at the BendFilm Festival. But for Michelle, the real achievement isn’t just in the big names — it’s in the relationships. “Some of our clients have been with us for over ten years,” she says. “Like Bennington Properties, with the Secrets of Sunriver series.”

At Wahoo Films, it’s all about impact — storytelling with a purpose. Their mission, “Films for Good,” drives every project. Teaming up with Delicious Design and Oregon Parks and Recreation, they created training videos to boost staff safety. The results were game-changing. The Go Home Healthy campaign slashed workplace injuries by 29 percent in 2024, with injury-related costs dropping 51 percent in Q1 and a staggering 99 percent in Q2. “Video training cut costs and injuries across our organization. Wahoo Films helped to make it happen,” says Robert Smith of Oregon Parks and Recreation.

Running a video production company in Bend for 20 years is no small feat. Michelle attributes Wahoo Films’ longevity to strong partnerships and an unyielding commitment to lifelong learning. “My father encouraged me to do meaningful work,” she reflects. “Looking ahead, I want our videos to have a measurable impact. With new technology, we can support organizations with high-quality videos at even more affordable rates to help them connect with their audiences in innovative ways.”

Michelle’s journey — from a socially awkward kid with a VHS camera to the founder of a thriving production company — is proof that success isn’t always about taking the expected path. Sometimes, it’s about taking the risk, listening to the right voices, and, above all, believing in the power of a good story.

wahoofilms.com