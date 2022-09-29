Walla Walla Valley Unveiled as the Cork & Barrel 2023 Wine Region — $500,000+ Raised in 2022

As the largest wine event in Central Oregon, Cork & Barrel offers guests the opportunity to experience a different wine region every year. Next summer, winemakers and principles of up to 20 wineries from throughout Washington’s wonderful Walla Walla Valley will gather July 20-21, 2023, in Bend to raise approximately 20+ percent of the annual operating budget of KIDS Center, the area’s only children’s abuse advocacy center.

Winning the “Best Local Fundraiser” award in August 2022 by the Source Weekly, an award-winning weekly paper in Bend, the annual Cork & Barrel wine event fundraiser allows KIDS Center to continue to facilitate positive outcomes for children and families whose lives have been impacted by abuse. One of the trademarks of Cork & Barrel is that the event series brings a different wine region to Central Oregon every year, providing guests the unique opportunity to have fun tasting wines from different growing regions and producers each summer. Another differentiator of the wine event: every winery partner of Cork & Barrel is represented by a winemaker and/or principal, allowing exclusive access to the stories and history of each winery.

“The wines from the Walla Walla Valley of Washington and Oregon are some of the most lauded wines in the country.” said Sarah Wolcott, Winery & Culinary coordinator of Cork & Barrel. “We are incredibly honored to bring up to 20 premium producers of wine from the Walla Walla Valley to Bend next summer, July 20-21, 2023, on behalf of the 11th year of the annual Cork & Barrel wine event fundraiser. The winery partners committed thus far are excited to share their wines with guests here in Central Oregon — there is a synergy of interest between Walla Walla and Bend and we expect next summer’s wine event series to knock it out of the ballpark with Winemaker Dinners, the Sip event on Friday, July 21, and the Grand Cru gala evening of wine and fundraising on Saturday, July 22.” Cork & Barrel raises a glass each year — with high spirit — to all winemakers and guests who help us raise vital funds on behalf of the prevention of child abuse in Central Oregon, and the intervention in cases of suspected abuse in the area.

Cork & Barrel 2023 will be held at the Riverhouse Convention Center on Friday, July 21, 2023, and Saturday, July 22, 2023, with Winemaker Dinners with Walla Walla Valley winery partners throughout fall 2022, spring 2023 and Thursday, July 20, 2023, the first night of Cork & Barrel 2023.

Cork & Barrel 2022 was presented by Avion Water Company . Additional support was provided by Hasson Company Realtors, Northwest Foundation, First Interstate Bank, Les Schwab Tires, Backyard Media, Bend Broadband, Central Oregon Daily News, Horizon Broadcasting Group, KBND 1001.1 FM Talk Radio, Bigfoot Beverages, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Evolve Health, and Klein Investment Strategies. Thank you to table and activity sponsors: Big Country RV, Bryant Lovlien & Jarvis Attorneys at Law, Central Oregon Pediatric Associates, Dwyer Williams Cherkoss Attorneys, PC, East Cascade Womens Group, Fairway Independent Mortgage Company, Kendall Auto Group, NW Natural, OnPoint Community Credit Union, Sensiba San Filippo Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors, Three Graces & Co., and U.S. Bank. Those interested in sponsorship of Cork & Barrel 2023 are advised to email Ginger Theis-Stevens, director of Development & Marketing at KIDS Center: gstevens@kidscenter.org .

About KIDS Center:

Founded in 1994 and built by the community, for the community, KIDS Center leads our region’s response to child abuse. A community-built nonprofit, KIDS Center serves as Central Oregon’s Children’s Advocacy Center. Families in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County are referred to KIDS Center in cases of suspected abuse. KIDS Center serves as a hub for community partners to assist each family. In a child-friendly environment, KIDS Center provides comprehensive medical evaluations and forensic interviews, and supports families through therapy and advocacy services. KIDS Center also leads prevention efforts in six counties, helping make our communities safer for all children.

Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).