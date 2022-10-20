Want to be More Efficient?

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week and prioritize your workload.

Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker

November 18 | 10am-1pm| $139

Online via Zoom

Register

Create, edit, format and save spreadsheets using Excel. Write formulas, create charts, manage multiple worksheets and customize the appearance to meet your needs. By the end of the course, you will be able to create and develop well-designed spreadsheets using expressions, formulas and functions. Book included in course fee. Prerequisite: Basic Windows experience.

Instructor: Annette Witzel

November 9 and November 16 | 9am-12pm

$129

COCC Redmond Campus, RDM1 128

Registration Deadline November 2

Register

Streamline your work in Excel by managing multiple worksheets and using conditional formatting, IF, DATE and LOOKUP Functions. Learn how to make important items stand out, add graphics, use templates and protect your worksheets. Book included in course fee. Prerequisite: Basic Excel experience.

Instructor: Annette Witzel

December 1 and December 8 | 9am-12pm

$129

COCC Barber Library, LIB 0117

Registration Deadline November 24

Register

Gain new tools to organize your work and home to-dos using strategies that support your brain to visually track your activities and progress. Learn techniques to work efficiently, manage everyday stress and complete tasks. Leave this three-hour hands-on course with an easy-to-follow action plan.

Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker

December 12 | 9am-12pm| $139

Online via Zoom

Register

