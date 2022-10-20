Want to be More Efficient?

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)
Brain-Based Time Management
Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week and prioritize your workload.
Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker
November 18 | 10am-1pm| $139
Online via Zoom
Register
Excel I
Create, edit, format and save spreadsheets using Excel. Write formulas, create charts, manage multiple worksheets and customize the appearance to meet your needs. By the end of the course, you will be able to create and develop well-designed spreadsheets using expressions, formulas and functions. Book included in course fee. Prerequisite: Basic Windows experience.
Instructor: Annette Witzel
November 9 and November 16 | 9am-12pm
$129
COCC Redmond Campus, RDM1 128
Registration Deadline November 2
Register
Excel II
Streamline your work in Excel by managing multiple worksheets and using conditional formatting, IF, DATE and LOOKUP Functions. Learn how to make important items stand out, add graphics, use templates and protect your worksheets. Book included in course fee. Prerequisite: Basic Excel experience.
Instructor: Annette Witzel
December 1 and December 8 | 9am-12pm
$129
COCC Barber Library, LIB 0117
Registration Deadline November 24
Register
Brain-Based Planning
Gain new tools to organize your work and home to-dos using strategies that support your brain to visually track your activities and progress. Learn techniques to work efficiently, manage everyday stress and complete tasks. Leave this three-hour hands-on course with an easy-to-follow action plan.
Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker
December 12 | 9am-12pm| $139
Online via Zoom
Register