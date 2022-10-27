Want to Help Your Forest? Become a Deschutes National Forest Volunteer

The Deschutes National Forest in partnership with the nonprofit stewardship organization, Discover Your Forest, is hosting a Volunteer Information Night in early November for volunteers who are interested in supporting natural resources, conservation education and interpretive programs on the national forest.

The Volunteer Information Night will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 6-7pm at the Deschutes National Forest office, 63095 Deschutes Market Rd., in Bend.

The event is focused on recruiting volunteers to serve in many areas. Volunteer Rangers represent the Forest Service in a variety of ways. This time of year, volunteers focus on conservation education programs both in the classroom and in the field, Snowshoe with a Ranger and Ski with a Ranger programs and more. Winter opportunities are primarily at Mt. Bachelor and/or at various schools.

People interested in volunteer opportunities on the Deschutes National Forest are encouraged to attend the event.

Please RSVP and/or for more information, contact Davey Pearson, Discover Your Forest Volunteer & Career Pathways program manager, at davey.pearson@discovernw.org or 541-383-5530.