Warby Parker Set to Open in the Old Mill District This Year

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

National eyewear retailer Warby Parker is headed to Bend’s Old Mill District later this year.

A mission-driven retailer that specializes in affordable, accessible, and stylish eyewear, Warby Parker will move into 1,800 square feet of space in the heart of the Old Mill District, directly adjacent to J.Jill at 520 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 606.

Warby Parker’s Old Mill District location will offer their full assortment of optical and sun eyewear, its brand of daily contact lenses, Scout by Warby Parker, plus third-party contacts, accessories, and more. The new location will also be offering affordable, holistic eye care, including comprehensive eye exams and telehealth services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Warby Parker to the Old Mill District, introducing a new product category to our vibrant mix of retailers,” said Beau Eastes, Old Mill District marketing director. “As just the third Warby Parker location in Oregon and the first in the Pacific Northwest outside of traditional metro areas like Portland and Seattle, this is an exciting opportunity for our community to enjoy affordable and sophisticated eyewear.”

Warby Parker and another soon-to-be announced tenant will replace Victoria’s Secret, whose lease in the Old Mill District concludes at the end of February. The 6,300-square-foot space will be demised into two separate leasable areas. According to Eastes, Warby Parker could open its doors to the public as soon as fall 2025.

Founded as an online retailer in 2010, Warby Parker was born out of the idea that everyone deserves good vision and prescription glasses at the time were too expensive. It opened its first retail space in 2013, and today Warby Parker operates over 270 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Throughout the years, the Warby Parker brand has become known as much for its philanthropy as for selling stylish and affordable eyewear. For every pair of glasses or sunglasses they sell, for example, a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need through its Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, the company has distributed more than 15 million glasses to people in need thanks to strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

In addition, Warby Parker works with local organizations and government agencies to give free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to school children through their Pupils Project. To date, the Pupils Project has distributed 227,000 pairs (and counting!) to students across the country, from Boston to the Bay Area — and many cities in between.

“Warby Parker’s commitment to giving back aligns so well with the values we try to uphold at the Old Mill District,” Eastes said. “Their initiatives reflect the kind of positive impact we strive to support within Central Oregon.”

About Warby Parker:

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 270 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that business can scale, do well, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in the vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than 15 million glasses to people in need.

About the Old Mill District:

Celebrating more than 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional, and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District — the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region.

oldmilldistrict.com • warbyparker.com