Washington Federal Foundation Awards $2,000 to Family Access Network

Funds Will Benefit Disadvantaged Children throughout Central Oregon

The Family Access Network (FAN) received a $2,000 grant from Washington Federal Foundation to support FAN services in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. FAN now serves nearly every school in Central Oregon, removing barriers to assistance for children living in poverty. Working with over 100 partners, FAN efficiently connects families to food, rent relief, clothing, school supplies, health care and much more.

“FAN is grateful for Washington Federal Foundation’s support, especially in light of the ongoing hardships our clients face throughout Central Oregon,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “These funds will help our advocates ensure that local kids have a chance to thrive, regardless of their economic circumstances.”

The Washington Federal Foundation facilitates direct giving to community-based nonprofits serving the needs of people with low-and-moderate incomes. They are committed to $1,000,000 each year in community giving. These funds provide support for social agencies and nonprofits that serve the needs of those in their communities who may need support, including seniors, youth organizations and families with low incomes.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675