Washington Federal Foundation Presents Family Access Network with $2,500 Grant

Washington Federal Foundation presented Family Access Network (FAN) with $2,500 in grant funds to support FAN services throughout Central Oregon. FAN advocates work directly in public schools in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties to ensure children and their family members have access to crucial resources that can help them stabilize after setbacks. Coordinating with over 100 community partner organizations, FAN advocates facilitate quick, efficient connections to a variety of basic-needs services, and provide clothing, school supplies, food, eviction prevention, utility assistance and more for struggling Central Oregon families.

“WaFd Bank is a valued supporter of FAN’s work to help children in Central Oregon thrive in school and in life,” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation board chair. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Washington Federal Foundation as our FAN advocates help low-income families overcome barriers to assistance and hope.”

The Washington Federal Foundation facilitates direct giving to community-based nonprofits serving the needs of people with low-and-moderate incomes. They are committed to $1,000,000 each year in community giving. These funds provide support for social agencies and nonprofits that serve the needs of those in their communities who may need support, including seniors, youth organizations and families with low incomes.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675