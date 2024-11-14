Washington Trust Bank Named a ‘2024 Best Bank to Work For’ by American Banker

Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, was named one of the nation’s Best Banks to Work For in 2024 by American Banker magazine. It is the sixth time Washington Trust Bank has earned this distinction since 2013, when American Banker began tracking leading organizations that keep employees happy, engaged, and aligned with their mission and culture.

“Earning a ‘best place to work’ honor is an incredible testament to our entire organization,” said Jack Heath, chief executive officer of Washington Trust Bank. “As a privately held bank, we have a distinct advantage in the markets where we do business, because keeping our focus on long-term goals rather than quarterly results allows us to make the best decisions for our employees and clients. It’s incredibly important that we continue to find ways to honor professional development, career advancement, and the extraordinary culture that values individual contributions and fosters trust across all levels of the organization.”

American Banker determines the annual ranking in collaboration with Best Companies Group, which relies on an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics and an employee survey measuring various areas of workplace satisfaction, including overall engagement, training and development, and work environment.

Washington Trust was also recently recognized as one of the “100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies” by Puget Sound Business Journal and “Best-in-State Banks” for Washington by Forbes. The bank is committed to continuing to focus on doing the right thing, taking care of its employees and clients, and bettering the communities where its team members live and work.

To explore opportunities to join the Washington Trust team in roles across its 40-plus financial centers in the Northwest, including its newest branch opening in Vancouver, Washington, visit the Careers page at watrust.com/careers.

About Washington Trust Bank:

Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has $11 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,100 people.

