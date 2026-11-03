Waste Prevention Grants are Available to Deschutes County Schools

(Photo courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Waste reduction is a county wide effort, and with our current landfill nearing capacity, everyone has a role to play to help extend its life by preventing waste. With support from the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste, The Environmental Center is awarding funds to school projects aimed at preventing and reducing waste in schools. Awards of up to $2,000 will be available, per project, to support Deschutes County public schools in the Bend-La Pine, Redmond and Sisters School Districts to start, expand, improve or support efforts and initiatives that prevent or reduce waste. This includes reuse, repair, recycling, and composting initiatives. Projects that support classrooms, school or districtwide initiatives are welcome to apply. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis as funding is available.

Technical assistance is available to help think through your project ideas and logistics. Learn more on our website.

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org or by visiting our facility at 16 NW Kansas Ave. in downtown Bend, Oregon.

envirocenter.org