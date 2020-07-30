Watch Close To Home this Saturday at 5!

Our very first live concert in the age of COVID-19 sold out in under 24 hours! If you live too far away or weren’t able to get tickets for this very special event on Saturday, you can join us virtually and enjoy sets from Ron Artis II & The Truth, Beth Wood + David Jacobs-Strain, Jeffrey Martin and Haley Johnsen.

We suggest moving the big screen TV outside and inviting a few friends over for a socially distanced watch party. Tune in on either feed below:

SFF’s Creativity Camp

THE NATURE OF EXPRESSION

August 10-14, 2020

Instructors: Beth Wood and Judy Fuentes

Campers will explore storytelling and self-expression through art, creative writing and music. Spaces are filling fast!

This creativity camp for kids will take place outdoors at the Sisters Art Works Building from 9am-4pm Monday-Friday. Open to kids ages 10-14 of all musical ability levels. Tuition: $225 for the week includes all materials; add lunch and snack option for $50. Need-based scholarships are available through FAN; click here to apply. Camp size is limited to 20 students (two groups of ten) and Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Click here to read about our safety plan.

Register for the camp here: eventbrite.com/e/the-nature-of-expression-a-creativity-camp-tickets-113562253758

We’re continuing our release of a series of videos filmed here in Sisters from past performers. We couldn’t do it without the help of the many amazing sponsors who’ve hung in there with us, offering support in many ways. Below are the latest videos we put out there on our Facebook and Instagram feeds over the past week or so. They live on the Sisters Folk Festival YouTube Channel — if you haven’t subscribed yet, please do!

