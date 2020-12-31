Cascade Business News
Watch Out for COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

(Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels)

As the country begins to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, there’s no doubt scammers are already scheming.

Medicare covers the COVID-19 vaccine, so there will be no cost to you. If anyone asks you to share your Medicare Number or pay for access to the vaccine, you can bet it’s a scam.

Here’s what to know:

  • You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.
  • You can’t pay to get early access to a vaccine.
  • Don’t share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising access to the vaccine for a fee.

Click HERE for more information.

