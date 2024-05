(Photo courtesy of Hospice of Redmond)

Camp Sunrise is Fast Approaching!

Camp Sunrise has a reputation for being one of the finest children’s grief camps in the nation, and the longest running in the state of Oregon! Camp will be held June 14-16, and this year we have both a children’s program and a teen program.

It is not too late to apply for Camp Sunrise! We have space available!

Camper Application

Volunteer Application

Learn more about Camp Sunrise

