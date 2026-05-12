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We Did It!

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By on E-Headlines, Healthy Communities

Thanks to this amazing community, we raised more than $300,000 in support of DCF’s mission to provide the space and support where nonprofits can thrive and children and families get the care they need most!

The energy, generosity, and heart in the room created real impact, and the ripple is still going!

If you missed Ripples or still want to be part of this momentum, there is still time to give: Give Today!

Every gift helps strengthen the critical work happening across Central Oregon for children and families.

Thank you for being part of it. We couldn’t do this without you!

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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