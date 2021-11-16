Wealth Hospitality Offers Extended-Stay Travel Accommodations to Bend with the Opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton

(Photo | Courtesy of Home2 Suites)

Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced the opening of one of its newest properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 115 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Located at 21241 NE Livingston Drive, Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend is in close proximity to Pilot Butte, Worthy Brewing, St. Charles Hospital, Les Schwab Amphitheatre and the Old Mill District. Recommended sites are Newberry National Volcanic Monument, High Desert Museum and Tumalo State Park. Mount Bachelor and the Cascade Mountains are just a short drive to explore.

Wealth Hospitality, one of the industry’s leading ownership companies, is excited to bring Bend all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens, separate sleeping and living spaces, comfortable work areas and sofas with pull out beds. The hotel features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast. Guests can enjoy a dip in the pool, a pet-friendly outdoor space and a grill area. The hotel entrance offers one of two fire pit areas with amazing views of the Cascade Mountains.

The hotel is led by General Manager Brett Bell, Assistant General Manager Nick Vanzwol and Director of Sales and Marketing Heather Suminski, who have over 47 years of combined hospitality experience. “We are thrilled to begin welcoming guests to our property. When guests stay with us, we truly want them to feel the familiar comforts of their own home,” said Brett. Tucked in one of the community’s up-and-coming neighborhoods, Home2 Suites offers an experience that makes the extended traveler feel right at home.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Benefits include a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Bend • 541-797-7782