Wear Blue Today!

Today is Human Trafficking Awareness Day! Do you have your blue on?

IN OUR BACKYARD believes that awareness is vital to prevent human trafficking. The more we talk about it, the more we learn, the more we can prevent this from happening to another person.

Our mission is to educate and train key business sectors and communities to identify, report, and respond to human trafficking. Together, we can fight human trafficking locally and nationally!

Today, people all around the world are raising awareness among their friends, families, and communities in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and we hope you will join us.

Could you show your support by posting a picture on social media wearing blue? Don’t forget to tag us @inourbackyard and include one of the following ways you will get involved:

Join our Missing Children Outreach on February 3rd, or Post Freedom Stickers in your local community. Order Free Freedom Stickers HERE.

Together, we can make a difference. Thank you for standing with us to fight human trafficking!

inourbackyard.org