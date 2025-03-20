Webfoot Home Improvements Launches Annual Project Serious: Nonprofit Edition, Offering $20,000 in Services

Webfoot Home Improvements is excited to announce the return of its annual community initiative, Project Serious: Nonprofit Edition, awarding $20,000 of in-kind services to a deserving local nonprofit organization. Now in its 17th year, this initiative alternates annually between local charities and homeowners, reinforcing Webfoot’s long-standing commitment to giving back to the Central Oregon community since its founding in 2003.

“We’re honored to support local nonprofits who do so much for our community,” says Gavin Hepp, co-owner of Webfoot Home Improvements. “With this gift, they can focus on their mission instead of maintenance projects. They give every day, and we love being able to give back to them.”

Key Dates:

Nominations Open: February 20

February 20 Nominations Close: March 20

March 20 Community Voting Opens : March 24

: March 24 Community Voting Closes: April 6

April 6 Winner Announced Live: April 8

All nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon are welcome to apply. The application process includes completing an online entry form and submitting a 60-second video showcasing the nonprofit’s needs and impact. The videos will be featured on Webfoot Home Improvement’s website and social media platforms for customers to vote for their favorite.

“We encourage all eligible nonprofits to apply,” adds Hepp. “This initiative not only provides tangible support but also engages our community in choosing the recipient, aligning with our commitment to customer-focused service and community involvement.”

For more information and to apply, visit webfoothome.com/landing/project-serious-2025.

About Webfoot Home Improvements:

Webfoot Home Improvements, based in Bend, is a premier home improvements company known for delivering “seriously great craftsmanship” across various services. Founded in 2003, Webfoot initially focused on painting, but has since expanded to include siding replacement & repair, deck building & refinishing, concrete coatings, and custom garage cabinets.

Webfoot prides itself on clear communication, on-time service, and top-tier craftsmanship, ensuring a seamless experience for our customers. With over 1,100 five-star reviews, Webfoot has become a trusted name in the Pacific Northwest, thanks to our customer-first approach and strong community involvement.

webfoothome.com