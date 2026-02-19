Webfoot Home Improvements Launches Project Serious 2026: The Unsung Neighbor

Webfoot Home Improvements announces the launch of Project Serious 2026: The Unsung Neighbor, marking the company’s 18th annual Project Serious Giveaway. This year, Webfoot is expanding its focus to honor a different kind of local hero — someone without a title, spotlight, or expectation of recognition — by awarding $20,000 in in-kind home improvement services to one SERIOUSLY deserving Unsung Neighbor.

Over the years, Project Serious has celebrated teachers, coaches, healthcare workers, and other community pillars. In 2026, the program recognizes that some of the most impactful people simply show up, day after day, quietly helping others, often while carrying their own challenges.

“Project Serious has always been about lifting up the people who make our community stronger,” says Scott Johnson, general manager of Webfoot Home Improvements. “This year, we want to honor the neighbor who never asks for recognition but always offers a helping hand, even when they may need one themselves. The one who gives consistently, selflessly, and without fanfare. If anyone deserves the community to rally around them, it’s these Unsung Neighbors.”

Nomination & Voting Timeline

Nominations Open: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Last Day to Nominate: March 20, 2026

March 20, 2026 Community Voting: March 23-April 3, 2026

March 23-April 3, 2026 Voting Ends: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Winner Announced: April 7, 2026

Community members are encouraged to nominate an Unsung Neighbor by creating and uploading a short video, sharing their story and explaining why this person deserves support from the community they’ve given so much to.

How to Participate

Submit a Nomination: Visit webfoothome.com or click here starting February 16, 2026, to nominate your Unsung Neighbor before March 20.

Visit or click here starting February 16, 2026, to nominate your Unsung Neighbor before March 20. Vote: Return to the site between March 23 and April 3 to vote for your favorite nominee.

“We invite Central Oregon to come together and celebrate the people who make our community better just by being who they are,” Johnson adds. “This is our chance to give back to someone who’s been giving all along.”

About Webfoot Home Improvements:

For more than two decades, Webfoot Home Improvements has been Central Oregon’s go-to provider for high-quality home improvement services, earning more 5-star ratings than all competitors combined. Webfoot employs and trains specialized craftspeople who are experts in their respective trades, ensuring exceptional quality and service on every project.

webfoothome.com