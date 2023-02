Webfoot’s 15th Annual Project Serious: Nonproﬁt Edition

Webfoot Painting Company is looking for a local nonprofit with a painting, carpentry and/or deck need to tackle for its 15th Annual giveaway, Project Serious: Residential Edition. This year, they’re going Seriously Big and awarding $20,000 of in-kind services.

Giving back has been a core tenant of their business dating back to 2003. Webfoot loves the Central Oregon community and feels incredibly honored to be able to make this donation to one lucky winner each year.

With such an incredible gift to give, Webfoot would like to ask for your help in selecting a local nonprofit to be the recipient of their 15th Annual Project Serious Giveaway.

Nonprofits in Central Oregon are eligible to apply. This year’s application process includes both a brief online entry form and a 60 second amateur video — the more creative and engaging, the better — that Webfoot will post to their website and social media accounts for voting.

Applicants can submit their nominations online (projectserious.com) between February 1 and February 19! Voting on the finalists will open on February 24 and close on March 7 at 11:59pm. The winning nomination will be announced by Webfoot on March 15!

Webfoot Painting Co. has provided seriously great painting, carpentry and concrete coating services throughout Central Oregon since 2003.

webfootpainting.com