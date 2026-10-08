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Webinar on Small Business HR

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(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Everything HR – For New & Existing Businesses Webinar
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
8-10am PT
Fee: $10

This comprehensive webinar session, led by an experienced HR professional, explores workable strategies to help you manage HR at your business with a step-by-step guide. It helps prepare you before you make your first hire. Learn how to navigate the challenges ranging from discrimination and wrongful termination to harassment and employee paperwork.
https://www.score.org/mo/kansas-city/business-education/2026-10-13-everything-hr-for-new-and-existing-businesses/

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