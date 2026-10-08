Webinar on Small Business HR

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Everything HR – For New & Existing Businesses Webinar

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

8-10am PT

Fee: $10

This comprehensive webinar session, led by an experienced HR professional, explores workable strategies to help you manage HR at your business with a step-by-step guide. It helps prepare you before you make your first hire. Learn how to navigate the challenges ranging from discrimination and wrongful termination to harassment and employee paperwork.

https://www.score.org/mo/kansas-city/business-education/2026-10-13-everything-hr-for-new-and-existing-businesses/