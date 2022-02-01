Weekly Road Construction Update for January 31 to February 6

(An archived photo showing drilling for signal pole foundations | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Road Department)

The Deschutes County Road Department provides updates on our local roads. Here is the latest information.

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Sunriver Area) — Excavation work will be occurring (weather-dependent). Work will include drilling for signal pole foundations in Sunriver at S Century Drive between the Abbot Drive Roundabout and US 97 and Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7am-6pm, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Pavement Coring on Deschutes Market Road (Bend Area) — Pavement coring explorations are taking place on Deschutes Market Road near the Highway 97 overcrossing this afternoon (Tuesday, February 1). Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 11am-5pm today.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at 541-388-6581.